you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 24, 2017 06:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News in Pics: Your daily dose of pictures from around the world

Moneycontrol brings to you select pictures that are making headlines across the globe…

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A balloon of Red, from "Angry Birds" floats down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. (AP/PTI)
1/13

Activists of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front burn a Pakistani national flag in Jammu on Friday, during a protest against the Lahore High Court's order releasing JuD chief Hafiz Saeed. (PTI)
2/13

Indian batsman Murali Vijay plays a shot during the second Test match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. (PTI)
3/13

Smoke billowing from a building after a leather goods manufacturing unit caught fire in Kolkata. (PTI)
4/13

Indian fans during the second cricket Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur. (PTI)
5/13

Derailed coaches of Vasco Da Gama-Patna express train near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)
6/13

India vs Sri Lanka: Indian bowler Ishant Sharma in action during the 2nd test match played against Sri Lanka in Nagpur. (PTI)
7/13

Shoppers reach out for television sets as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at a store in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Reuters)
8/13

People wait for the inauguration ceremony to swear in Zimbabwe's former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa as president in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Reuters)
9/13

People wearing traditional costumes parade during celebrations for Miao's New Year, in Leishan county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, Guizhou province. (Reuters)
10/13

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in a meeting with Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Former PM Manmohan Singh and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
11/13

Co-owner of Chennaiyin FC Abhishek Bachchan during the Indian Super League (ISL) match against North East United FC at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Chennai. (PTI)
12/13

AIADMK workers celebrate outside party headquarters soon after the Election Commission has allotted 'two leaves' symbol to the EPS-OPS faction, in Chennai. (PTI)
13/13

