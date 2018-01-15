App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netanyahu in India LIVE: We have emerged as the 6th largest manufacturing nation but we are not done yet, says PM Modi

This blog will keep you updated on all the latest developments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit in India.

  • Jan 15, 08:27 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 08:10 PM (IST)

    While addressing the CEOs forum at Delhi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that bureaucracy is a tremendous opportunity for growth. 

  • Jan 15, 08:28 PM (IST)

    "We have worked sincerely on ease of doing businesses in India. The results are there for everyone for to see," PM Narendra Modi said, reports ANI. 

  • Jan 15, 08:25 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 08:24 PM (IST)

    There is a vast potential for the India-Israel campaign in the startups field, Modi added. 

  • Jan 15, 08:22 PM (IST)

    "I have always had a deep regard for Israel and its people. I visited Israel in 2006 as CM of Gujarat. Last year in July, I visited Israel, first such visit from India. I experienced the remarkable spirit of innovation, enterprise and perseverance that drives Israel," PM Modi said, reports ANI. 

  • Jan 15, 08:21 PM (IST)

    "The real power of technology and innovation lies in the benefit it brings to a common man," PM Narendra Modi said.

  • Jan 15, 08:19 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 08:17 PM (IST)


    "It is an added pleasure to be with the CEOs of both countries. PM Netanyahu and I have had fruitful interactions with the CEOs of both countries," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the business summit. 

  • Jan 15, 08:15 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now addressing the business summit at Delhi. 

  • Jan 15, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 08:13 PM (IST)

    "In the last 5-10 years we have car industries. We have 500 startup companies that receive $ 500 bn investment every year," Netanyahu said. 

  • Jan 15, 08:11 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 08:05 PM (IST)

    "Economic reform is key because you cannot move if you are stuck," Netanyahu said. 

  • Jan 15, 07:56 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 07:50 PM (IST)

    India-Israel Business Summit has started. 

  • Jan 15, 07:31 PM (IST)

    The business summit is likely to start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates. 

  • Jan 15, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a business summit with a focus on expanding India-Israel economic cooperation at 7:30 pm. 

  • Jan 15, 07:03 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 06:59 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Indo-Israel summit: PM Modi invites Israeli defence companies for co-production

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production, as he held comprehensive talks on strategic issues with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who called him a "revolutionary leader".

    The two countries also inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas such as cyber security and gas and oil after extensive delegation-level talks between their prime ministers.

    During the talks, the issue of India voting against Israel at the UN on the Jerusalem issue also figured with Indian officials maintaining that both sides put forth their views. However, the officials asserted that the two leaders agreed that the ties "are not determined by a single issue".

    India had last month joined 127 other countries to vote in the UN in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of the US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

  • Jan 15, 06:47 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 06:46 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 06:22 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 05:44 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 05:43 PM (IST)


    A quick recap: India signed nine MoUs with Israel on various issues including cyber security, cooperation in gas and il sector, air transport, film-co-production,research in homeopathy,cooperation in the field of space and solar thermal technologies and others.

  • Jan 15, 05:38 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5:30 pm, following which he will address a business summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a focus on expanding India-Israel economic cooperation.

  • Jan 15, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 02:36 PM (IST)
