Netanyahu in India LIVE: India, Israel ink 9 pacts in cyber securities, other sectors

India, Israel sign memorandums of understanding on cooperation in oil and gas sector, a protocol on amendments to air transport agreement, an agreement on film co-production, field research in homoeopathic medicine, cooperation in the field of space, letter of intent to invest in India, cooperation in metal battery, and cooperation in solar thermal energy.
“Indians and Israelis remember too well the savagery of terrorist attacks. We fight back, we never give in,” Israeli PM Netanyahu said.
PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms that Israel is in talks with India for cooperation in science and technology.
Israel PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi a revolutionary leader and says something different is happening because of his leadership and India's partnership with Israel.
PM Modi says the two countries are committed to facilitate the flow of people and ideas between them.
India and Israel today inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cyber security and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas.
Dubbing India-Israel relationship as a "marriage made in heaven", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that even though the Jewish state was "disappointed" by India's vote at the UN against the Jerusalem issue, one negative vote will not affect the ties.
Netanyahu said he hoped that his visit to India will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas like technology, agriculture and other spheres that are changing the world.