App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Netanyahu in India LIVE: India, Israel ink 9 pacts in cyber securities, other sectors

This blog will keep you updated on all the latest developments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's six-day visit in India.

  • Jan 15, 02:10 PM (IST)

  • Jan 15, 03:29 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 02:36 PM (IST)
  • Jan 15, 02:29 PM (IST)

    India, Israel sign memorandums of understanding on cooperation in oil and gas sector, a protocol on amendments to air transport agreement, an agreement on film co-production, field research in homoeopathic medicine, cooperation in the field of space, letter of intent to invest in India, cooperation in metal battery, and cooperation in solar thermal energy.

  • Jan 15, 02:24 PM (IST)

    “Indians and Israelis remember too well the savagery of terrorist attacks. We fight back, we never give in,” Israeli PM Netanyahu said.

  • Jan 15, 02:24 PM (IST)

    PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms that Israel is in talks with India for cooperation in science and technology.
     

  • Jan 15, 02:19 PM (IST)

    Israel PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi a revolutionary leader and says something different is happening because of his leadership and India's partnership with Israel.

  • Jan 15, 02:17 PM (IST)

    PM Modi says the two countries are committed to facilitate the flow of people and ideas between them.

  • Jan 15, 02:08 PM (IST)

    India and Israel today inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas, including cyber security and energy. The agreements were signed after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for bolstering bilateral ties in strategic areas.

  • Jan 15, 02:00 PM (IST)

    Dubbing India-Israel relationship as a "marriage made in heaven", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that even though the Jewish state was "disappointed" by India's vote at the UN against the Jerusalem issue, one negative vote will not affect the ties.

    Netanyahu said he hoped that his visit to India will strengthen cooperation between the two countries in various areas like technology, agriculture and other spheres that are changing the world.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.