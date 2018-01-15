Netanyahu in India day 2 highlights: We have emerged as the 6th largest manufacturing nation but we are not done yet, says PM Modi

Live now
While addressing the CEOs forum at Delhi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that bureaucracy is a tremendous opportunity for growth.
The Business Summit concludes, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves the venue.
"India’s development agenda is huge. It presents a vast economic opportunity for Israeli companies. I invite more & more Israeli people, businesses & companies to come & work in India. Along with Govt & people, the business community of India too is keen to join hands," PM Modi said, reports ANI.
"We have worked sincerely on ease of doing businesses in India. The results are there for everyone for to see," PM Narendra Modi said, reports ANI.
There is a vast potential for the India-Israel campaign in the startups field, Modi added.
"I have always had a deep regard for Israel and its people. I visited Israel in 2006 as CM of Gujarat. Last year in July, I visited Israel, first such visit from India. I experienced the remarkable spirit of innovation, enterprise and perseverance that drives Israel," PM Modi said, reports ANI.
"The real power of technology and innovation lies in the benefit it brings to a common man," PM Narendra Modi said.
"It is an added pleasure to be with the CEOs of both countries. PM Netanyahu and I have had fruitful interactions with the CEOs of both countries," PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the business summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now addressing the business summit at Delhi.
"In the last 5-10 years we have car industries. We have 500 startup companies that receive $ 500 bn investment every year," Netanyahu said.
"Economic reform is key because you cannot move if you are stuck," Netanyahu said.
India-Israel Business Summit has started.
The business summit is likely to start shortly. Stay tuned for live updates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a business summit with a focus on expanding India-Israel economic cooperation at 7:30 pm.
Indo-Israel summit: PM Modi invites Israeli defence companies for co-production
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited Israeli defence companies to India for co-production, as he held comprehensive talks on strategic issues with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, who called him a "revolutionary leader".
The two countries also inked nine pacts to boost cooperation in key areas such as cyber security and gas and oil after extensive delegation-level talks between their prime ministers.
During the talks, the issue of India voting against Israel at the UN on the Jerusalem issue also figured with Indian officials maintaining that both sides put forth their views. However, the officials asserted that the two leaders agreed that the ties "are not determined by a single issue".
India had last month joined 127 other countries to vote in the UN in favour of a resolution opposing the recent decision of the US to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
A quick recap: India signed nine MoUs with Israel on various issues including cyber security, cooperation in gas and il sector, air transport, film-co-production,research in homeopathy,cooperation in the field of space and solar thermal technologies and others.