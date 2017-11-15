App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 14, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nepal cancels 1200-MW hydropower project deal with Chinese firm

Besides scrapping the deal, Nepal has also given Indian firms GMR Energy and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, who are developing hydropower plants in Nepal six more months to bring financial closures to the projects

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a blow to Chinese efforts to increase influence in the sub-continent, Nepal has cancelled its 1200-MW hydropower project which was awarded to a Chinese firm.

The decision to cancel the Budhi Gandaki hydropower project that was to be completed by the Gezhouba Group came on Monday based on instructions from several parliamentary committees, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The project met with severe criticism from across the country. Signed during the last days of Nepal's previous government, led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal who was also known as Prachanda, the deal was made without conducting any competitive bidding.

Also Read: Nepal signs mega hydroproject deal with Chinese firm

related news

The project faced opposition since inception mainly due to largescale land acquisition requirement for the project and also because of the shady performance of Gezhouba Group.

The group has been black-listed for its track-record in previous projects. Political parties, leaders and local entrepreneurs had opposed the move vehemently and the country's Deputy Prime Minister Kamal Thapa even openly tweeted against the project.

Besides scrapping the deal, Nepal has also given Indian firms GMR Energy and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam, who are developing hydropower plants in Nepal six more months to bring financial closures to the projects.

China has also not been able to impress the ruling government in Nepal after it was alleged that Beijing had played a role in bringing together the communist parties in the country to work together in the upcoming elections. The development is being seen as a speed bump in China's efforts to accentuate its hold in Nepal.

tags #Belt and Road Initiative #China #Nepal #world

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.