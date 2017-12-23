App
Dec 22, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Nawaz Sharif names brother Shehbaz as PML-N's PM candidate for 2018 election

Sharif announced the decision after a Wednesday night meeting of PML-N leaders at his residence.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Nawaz Sharif has nominated his brother and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the candidate for the Prime Minister's office in the next parliamentary elections.

Sharif announced the decision after a Wednesday night meeting of PML-N leaders at his residence.

Pakistani media quoted party leaders present at the meeting as saying that Nawaz Sharif praised Shehbaz Sharif for his "hard-working nature and devotion to public service".

"Shehbaz has always worked to further the party policies for public welfare and this unflagging attitude earned him the opportunity to be trusted for a higher office," said Nawaz Sharif.

tags #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif #World News

