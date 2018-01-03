App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 03, 2018 09:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nawaz Sharif describes Trump's remarks as 'non-serious'

In a scathing attack, Trump on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for USD 33 billion aid and said Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pakistan's ruling party PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif today described US President Donald Trump's remarks against Islamabad as "non-serious" and said a head of state should be mindful of the diplomatic rules of engagement, amidst escalating war of words between the two countries.

"A head of state should remember the rules of engagement while addressing a fellow state," Sharif, also the former prime minister, told reporters here.

In a scathing attack, Trump on Monday accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" in return for USD 33 billion aid and said Islamabad has provided "safe haven" to terrorists.

Commenting on Trump's remarks, Sharif said the US had no right to taunt Pakistan for providing support in lieu of services as coalition partner because the money released by Washington was not "aid".

related news

"A coalition fund should not be called aid. We do not even need such a fund and our support should not be demanded in return," he said.

Sharif asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to formulate a plan so that Pakistan should never need foreign aid.

He also took a swipe at former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for giving support what he termed as selling the honour of the country cheaply.

"If a democratic government was in place in Pakistan instead of a dictatorship in 2002, then it would never have sold its expertise to the US. It would neither have sold our expertise, nor our self-respect," he said.

Talking about domestic issues, he said certain quarters were making efforts to pave way for the winning of election by blued-eyed politicians.

"They are trying to shift the public's views... Block the way for a certain political party, and pave the way for the darling," he said.

Sharif uses the word 'darling' for Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf chief Imran Khan. He, however, did not specify for whom 'they' has been used.

Sharif also said he would resist any rigging in the polls.

"I want to say in crystal clear words today that this country's fate is linked to free and fair elections. Every political party should have equal opportunity to take part in these elections," he said.

He warned to reveal what had been happening for the last four years if the propaganda against him was not stopped.

"I have been the PM of this country thrice. A lot of facts are in front of me. As a respectable citizen of Pakistan, I would like for us, as a nation, to assess our own situation," he said.

Sharif said it was time to look at "ourselves often and ask ourselves why the world does not take us seriously."

tags #Current Affairs #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan #Politics #World News

most popular

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.