you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 10, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak inducted into Theresa May's govt

Apart from the 37 year-old Sunak, Indian-origin Conservative Party MP for Fareham Suella Fernandes was also appointed to May's Cabinet as a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian-origin British Parliamentarian Rishi Sunak, who also happens to be Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy's son-in-law, was on Monday inducted into UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet.

Sunak is married to Narayana Murthy's daughter Akshata Murthy and they have two children. He had worked as an analyst with Golman Sachs before starting his own global investment company, and entered politics in 2014.

Having been elected as Member of Parliament (MP) for Richmond (Yorks) in 2015, the Conservative Party member was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Sunak is an alumnus of Winchester College, one of England's oldest and most famous schools. He graduated from Oxford University's Lincoln College and later did his MBA from Stanford University in California.

Apart from the 37 year-old Sunak, Indian-origin Conservative Party MP for Fareham Suella Fernandes was also appointed to May's Cabinet as a minister in the Department for Exiting the European Union. Both Sunak and Fernandes are Brexit supporters.

In the process of reshuffling some of her top ministers and secretaries, Prime Minister May appointed numerous Parliamentarians belonging to ethnic minorities in the UK. According to May, the move was aimed at making the British government "look more like the country it served".

tags #Rishi Sunak #UK #world

