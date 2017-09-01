Musharraf says Pakistan not obligated to hand over Dawood to India even if he's in Karachi

Moneycontrol News

Pervez Musharraf has said that Pakistan is not obligated to help India in handing over Dawood Ibrahim even if he is living in Karachi.

Talking to a newspaper about the existence of Dawood, who is wanted for his role in 1993 Mumbai blasts, Musharraf said that the country has no reason to aid India. “India has been accusing Pakistan, for long. Why should we now become good and assist them? I don't know where Dawood is. He must be here, somewhere. India has been killing Muslims and Dawood Ibrahim has been reacting," he said.

Former Pakistani head of state said that India has been sending dossiers affirming the wanted man’s presence in Karachi for over a decade, Pakistan has consistently denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Musharraf also revealed, as per a report in Business Standard, that he has doubts on Osama Bin Laden’s stay in Abbottabad. “The issue is we have human intelligence. When Osama was killed, nobody knew that he was Osama and was staying there as people thought of him as a drug dealer…Even I have doubt that he was living in Abbottabad continuously for five years,” he said.

Musharraf, who is living in Dubai has been charged for his role in the assassination of Benazir Bhutto. He earlier told a Japanese media team that he had mulled nuking India amidst the 2001 tensions.