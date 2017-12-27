App
Dec 27, 2017 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed opens office of his political outfit in Pakistan

Even after widespread condemnation and bans by countries such as the US and international organisations like the UN, Saeed and organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa have continued their work especially targeting India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In what could be seen as an open challenge to civil society, dreaded terrorist Hafiz Saeed has opened an office in Lahore for his political party the Milli Muslim League (MML). The act by Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is seen as an evidence to the support he enjoys in Pakistan society and establishment.

According to a report in Pakistani Newspaper The Dawn, the office of his political party, the Milli Muslim League (MML) was opened on Sunday on Lahore’s Mohni Road. As per the report, the office was opened in the area that comes under NA-120 constituency. Saeed, the leader of the banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba was reportedly welcomed by a large crowd during his visit who showered rose petals on his vehicle and complained to him about various troubles they face.

The opening of the new office of his yet-to-be-recognised party in the area gains significance as the constituency is seen as a stronghold of the Sharif clan that has always won the seat since their political debut in 1985.

The MML made a debut into the political arena when it contested the recently held by-election in the constituency and finished fourth. Though its registration as a recognised party with the election commission has been stalled following the opposition by the Interior Ministry, Hafiz Saeed seems least concerned about it.  The act of opening the party office is seen by many as the brazen show of disregard to constitutional authorities within and outside the country.

However, this will not be the first occasion where Saeed and his organisation Jamaat-ud-Dawa has mocked civil society. Even after widespread condemnation and bans by countries such as the US and international organisations like the UN, Saeed and organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-ud-Dawa have continued their work especially targeting India.

