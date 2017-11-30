Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed put under house arrest days after release

Amid the mounting pressure from international communities, Pakistan has put Hafiz Saeed under house arrest once again, reported CNN News18, citing sources. The Lashkar-e-Taiba chief was released from house arrest last week on the orders of a Pakistani court.

He has been put in detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, the Pakistan Foreign Office said.

The government of Pakistan’s Punjab province had sought a three-month extension in Saeed’s detention but the request was turned down by judicial review board just days before the ninth anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

Hours after Hafiz Saeed's release from his house arrest by Pakistani authorities, the Lashkar-e-Taiba co-founder Hafiz Saeed had promised that he and his followers will work towards “Kashmir’s independence”.



رہائی کے بعد پروفیسر حافظ محمد سعید حفظہ اللہ کا پہلا ویڈیو پیغام. #HafizSaeedWon #Jud pic.twitter.com/dJel3FjfOR — جماعۃ الدعوۃ پاکستان (@JamatUdDawaPak) November 22, 2017

Saeed is the main accused in 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Indian authorities had claimed that Hafiz Saeed coordinated the attacks sitting in Pakistan. Many countries including India, France and US had expressed their unhappiness on the decision to release him.

After release, the Mumbai attack mastermind had filed a petition in the UN seeking removal of his name from the list of designated terrorists on the ground that none of the allegations against him – either related to terrorism or otherwise – has been proved in the Pakistani courts.