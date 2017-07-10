App
Jul 09, 2017 09:42 PM IST |

Mosul retaken: Iraq captures the last ISIS stronghold in the country

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi visited the city and announced the full liberation of the city.

Mosul retaken: Iraq captures the last ISIS stronghold in the country

 

Moneycontrol News

In one of the biggest achievement in the war against the Daesh, Iraq has claimed that it has captured the city of Mosul from the terror group.

Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi visited the city and  announced the full liberation of the city from the hands of ISIS, bbc.com reported. The major city in the country Mosul is of equal strategic importance to both the arabs and kurds.

The city which has been under the iron grip of the ISIS since its capture in June 2014 was the venue of one of the biggest military operations aimed at liberating the city since last October. The joint operation had seen Kurdish Peshmerga fighters, Sunni tribesmen and Shia militias joining hands with government forces, an exception in a country divided on ethnic lines.

The victory has come at a high cost with most of the city destroyed and lying in ruins. Also the threat of sleeper cells and pockets of pockets of resistance exists in the old quarters narrow lanes. Also the gigantic effort needed to rehabilitate the citizen and rebuild the city is yet to be assessed.

