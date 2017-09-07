Over 470 Russian fake a/cs circulated propaganda ads in 2016 US elections: Facebook

Moneycontrol News

Even as investigations are underway on whether or not the Russians meddled in US elections 2016, Facebook has revealed it has discovered that a group based out of Russia spent more than USD 100,000 on sending bogus posts over a two-year period.

The Facebook newsletter issued by Chief Security officer, Alex Stamos, disclosed that the advertisements which ran from June 2015 to June 2017 were from 47o fake accounts and pages having alleged links to the Kremlin movement in Russia. The social media giant declared that they had closed down the accounts and pages since then.

Around 3000 advertisements were generated within the aforementioned time frame promoting "divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum" rather than having a direct reference to the United States Presidential Elections in 2016.

The "divisive" advertisements ranged from issues such as gender rights, LGBT rights, racial issues, immigration issues and gun rights and about a quarter of these ads were geographically targeted with a higher frequency in 2015.

Facebook's declaration published on Wednesday came as fresh evidence to the American intelligence agencies' claims of Russia's destabilization campaign under the alleged leadership of President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 US Elections.

In a declassified report published by the American Intelligence agencies, claims have already been made that while Russian efforts aimed at undercutting Democratic candidate Hilary Clinton, it mainly focused on efforts to "undermine public faith in the US democratic process" during the US elections. The Facebook revelation reiterated the claims of the report which was published in January 2017.

The report also depicted that Russia's had an explicit "propaganda machine" which was pushed through various channels including "pro-Kremlin social media actors" and paid "trolls".

Facebook has been on the radar for disseminating inaccurate information with politically motivated messages during election campaigns. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, had announced a plethora of measure to keep a check on the unregulated information circulation on the social media site.

Since then, Facebook has limited the reach of click bait headlines having disingenuous information. On August 28, it released a newsletter which said that it would block advertisements from sites which continually produce fake news.

Facebook is tightening its policies in order to restrict propaganda activities and fake news circulation on their network as it has emerged as the primary information exchange network in recent time. “We know we have to stay vigilant to keep ahead of people who try to misuse our platform,” Stamos wrote in the recent newsletter.