App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Aug 30, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj

At the start of hajj today, pilgrims began circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca and carrying out rites believed to trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible.

More than 1.7 million Muslims gather for start of hajj

More than 1.7 million people from around the world have gathered in Mecca for the start of the annual hajj, a pilgrimage required of all Muslims once in a lifetime.

At the start of hajj today, pilgrims began circling the cube-shaped Kaaba in Mecca and carrying out rites believed to trace the footsteps of the prophets Ibrahim and Ismail Abraham and Ishmael in the Bible.

Hajj Pilgrams

The journey of the five-day-long pilgrimage begins for many when they depart from their countries dressed in "ihram".

For men, that entails wearing only terrycloth, seamless white garments meant to represent unity among Muslims and equality before God.

Women wear loose clothing, cover their hair and forgo makeup and nail polish to achieve a state of spiritual purity.

Hajj

tags #Current Affairs #hajj #India #Islam #Kaaba #Makkah #Muslim #Saudi Arabia #World News

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.