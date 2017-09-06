App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 06, 2017 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Monster Hurricane Irma makes landfall on Barbuda in Caribbean: NHC

Powerful Hurricane Irma made landfall today on the island of Barbuda as it barreled its way across the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The eye of the rare Category Five storm passed over Barbuda around 2 am (0600 GMT) packing winds gusting at up to 295 kph, the center said.

The storm is headed northwest toward the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, with potential for coastal storm surges of up to six meters above normal tide levels, it added.

tags #Barbuda #Caribbean #Hurricane #Hurricane Irma #island #landfall #World News

