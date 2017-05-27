Modi condoles loss of lives in Lankan floods

With floods and landslides causing widespread devastation in Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tonight said that India stands by the people of the island nation and ships are being rushed with relief material.

He condoled the death of 90 people due to rain-triggered floods and landslides in Sri Lanka.

"We stand with our Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in their hour of need," he said in a tweet.

Modi said Indian ships are being dispatched with relief material.

"The first ship will reach Colombo tomorrow morning. The second will reach on Sunday. Further assistance on its way," he said in a series of tweets.

Heavy floods and landslides triggered by the worst rainfall since 1970s have killed over 90 people and left 110 missing in Sri Lanka, officials said today, warning the situation could get worse.