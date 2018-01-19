App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 19, 2018 02:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Microsoft develops AI enabled 'bot artist'

The technology can generate images of everything from ordinary pastoral scenes, such as grazing livestock, to the absurd, such as a floating double-decker bus, Microsoft said in a blog post.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft researchers are developing an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled 'drawing bot' that can create images from text descriptions of an object.

The technology can generate images of everything from ordinary pastoral scenes, such as grazing livestock, to the absurd, such as a floating double-decker bus, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Each image contains details that are absent from the text descriptions, indicating that this artificial intelligence contains an artificial imagination, it said.

The technology under development in Microsoft's research labs is programmed to pay close attention to individual words when generating images from caption-like text descriptions, the company said.

related news

This deliberate focus produces a nearly three-fold boost in image quality compared to the previous state-of-the-art technique for text-to-image generation, according to results on an industry standard test reported in a research paper posted on arXiv.org.

"If you go to Bing and you search for a bird, you get a bird picture. But here, the pictures are created by the computer, pixel by pixel, from scratch," said Xiaodong He, a principal researcher at Microsoft's research lab in Washington.

He and colleagues started with technology that automatically writes photo captions - the CaptionBot - and then moved to the one that answers questions humans ask about images, such as the location or attributes of objects, which can be especially helpful for blind people.

"Now we want to use the text to generate the image," said Qiuyuan Huang, a postdoctoral researcher in He's group.

Text-to-image generation technology could find practical applications acting as a sort of sketch assistant to painters and interior designers, or as a tool for voice-activated photo refinement, the researchers said.

At the core of Microsoft's drawing bot is a technology known as a Generative Adversarial Network, or GAN.

The network consists of two machine learning models, one that generates images from text descriptions and another, known as a discriminator, that uses text descriptions to judge the authenticity of generated images.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Microsoft #World News

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.