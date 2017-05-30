MI5 probes into missed warnings by Manchester bomber

The UK's MI5 intelligence agency launched two urgent inquiries into how it missed the danger posed by the 22 -year old Manchester bomber, Salman Abedi, amid claims his interest in being a potential terrorist was repeatedly reported to the authorities.

Abedi was listed on the property along with his older brother, Ismail. Ismail was arrested shortly after the terror attack and remains in police custody.

The Gorton area of Manchester residents described their houses shaking and hearing a loud blast as officers forced their way into the semi-detached property.

Explosions were reported at several of the search sites. Police did not comment on whether a controlled explosion was used to gain entrance to the property.

As the large-scale operation continued, the UK's National Health Service (NHS) said 54 people injured in the attack were still being treated in eight hospitals with 19 receiving critical care.

The British police had carried out fresh raids and arrested a 23-year old man, in Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400 kms from Manchester.

The Greater Manchester Police said they also executed search warrants at addresses in the Whalley Range area of Manchester and in Chester overnight. Two men - one aged 19 and the other 25 -were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of terror activities.

The 19-year-old man was arrested yesterday in a raid on the former home of Abedi. The 25-year-old man was arrested in the police raids conducted in Moss side area on Manchester.

The total number of people in custody was 14 while two others were released earlier without charge.

The reviews come with security officials warning that the threat from Islamist terrorism keeps rising and is at an "unprecedented scale", with other attack plots feared.

A total of 116 people required hospital care in the wake of the massacre, police previously said.

In the Libyan capital Tripoli, Abedi's younger brother Hashem (20) and their father, Ramadan, are being held by special forces linked to the country's interior ministry.

The "severe" terror threat level now indicates that an attack remains highly likely rather than imminent. The Army troops deployed as a result of Operation Temperer has been reduced.