Meet Robert Mugabe, the man at the centre of Zimbabwe crisis



Last night the first family was detained and are safe, both for the constitution and the sanity of the nation this was necessary. Neither Zimbabwe nor ZANU are owned by Mugabe and his wife. Today begins a fresh new era and comrade Mnangagwa will help us achieve a better Zimbabwe.

After Zimbabwe's military seized power overnight the country's President Robert Mugabe and his family were detained. Zimbabwe’s military said it had seized power in a targeted assault on “criminals” around Mugabe, adding that the 93-year-old leader and his family were “safe and sound”.

The official military statement being that Mugabe and his wife were placed at home so as to target persons whose aim was to cause “social and economic harm” around him.

Earlier this week Mugabe fired Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was set to succeed Mugabe. The move was seen to clear the way for his wife Grace Mugabe. She is 40 years his junior. The Independent reports that she has fled the country.

However, military members and some members of the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) didn’t agree with President Mugabe’s decision. This is being seen as a key catalyst for the current developments.

Who is Robert Mugabe?

Mugabe was born in 1924, in the erstwhile Rhodesia. He was a teacher before he took up various positions in political parties from 1960 to 1964. He helped found the ZANU-PF, and became its secretary.

He faced political detention till 1974 by the Rhodesian government, only to escape to Mozambique that year. From then, the Marxist leader carried out an armed struggle against the ruling government of the time, only to become its prime Minster in 1980. He became the President in 1988.

Mugabe is known for the land distribution reforms which was enforced by his cronies and henchmen, who displaced white farmers from their land with violence, according to a report in Telegraph. The report stated ultimately, even the fertile land in Zimbabwe was unable to produce a significant output, creating food shortages in the country.

A Magnet for Controversies

Mugabe is also known to have abused several human rights conventions. He has clamped down on dissent with violence or shut down newspapers with an independent voice. A BBC report states that he had even got the state’s machinery to clamp down on his political opponents.

In 2000, he regained his position as the head of the state despite losing out on a public referendum. In 2008, he reportedly targeted opposition candidate Tsvangirai after he won the first round of presidential elections against Mugabe.

The Telegraph report stated that several of his political enemies have been arrested for allegedly homosexuality and charged them with treason.

Nonetheless, the BBC report states that an achievement under his reign was the managing a literacy rate of 90 percent in Zimbabwe. This is the highest rate in Africa, though critics state that an informed public might be detrimental towards tightening his grip on the country.

Hyperinflation

He was also the head of the state at the infamous period of hyperinflation in Zimbabwe. The state’s central Bank had printed so much currency, that it had minimal value. According to World Bank estimates, the currency of Zimbabwe saw inflation upto 500 billion percent.

The country was forced to adopt the dollar till last year when Zimbabwe used a new currency called “Bond Notes”. In 2008, the Queen of England gave permission to rescind the honorary knighthood bestowed on him.