Mark Zuckerberg gets a degree 12 years after he dropped out; Here's what he told Harvard students

Moneycontrol News

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg finally has a degree, that too from a university from which he dropped out of to set up the social media network. On Thursday, Harvard University conferred upon Zuckerberg an honorary degree, 12 years after he quit the varsity.

Upon receiving the degree, the 33-year-old delivered a commencement speech to the Class of 2017 touching upon politics, immigration, universal basic income, jobs, racism and healthcare.

Zuckerberg said that the present situation is "the struggle of our time", calling it a "battle of ideas". "The forces of freedom, openness and global community against the forces of authoritarianism, isolationism and nationalism. Forces for the flow of knowledge, trade and immigration against those who would slow them down," he said.

On the theme "purpose", he said, "today, technology and automation are eliminating many jobs. To keep our society moving forward, we have a generational challenge - to not only create new jobs, but create a renewed sense of purpose."

"It is good to be idealistic. But, be prepared to be misunderstood. Anyone working on a big vision is going to get called crazy, even if you end up right," Zuckerberg said.

He asked people to explore "universal basic income" which would pay a basic salary to everyone irrespective of the work they did.

Encouraging millenials to participate in charity, he said, "Millennials are one of the most charitable generations in history".

"In just one year, more than three in four US millennials donated to charity and more than seven in ten raised money for another one," he added.

Zuckerberg is currently on a nation-wide tour with wife Priscilla Chan, visiting small towns, universities, Facebook offices and meeting teachers, scientists and citizens, leading to speculations that the tech titan may run for public office.