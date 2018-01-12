App
Jan 12, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Mark Zuckerberg changes Facebook's focus to be more 'meaningful'

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook that the changes would be "major" and lead to a short-term drop in the time spent on the network, but that it would be better for users and for the business over the long term.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Mark Zuckerberg | Net worth - USD 77.3 billion | Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg owns the largest social-networking firm in the world. Facebook has over 2 billion monthly users.
Facebook Inc will change the way it does business to emphasize "meaningful social interactions" rather than the type of News Feed scrolling that critics say is addictive, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

Zuckerberg said in a post on Facebook that the changes would be "major" and lead to a short-term drop in the time spent on the network, but that it would be better for users and for the business over the long term.

tags #Facebook #Mark Zuckerberg #World News

