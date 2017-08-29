Mark Hamill joins campaign to buy Twitter, ban Donald Trump

Veteran actor Mark Hamill is supporting a "symbolic and satirical" crowd-funded initiative to purchase a stake in Twitter and ban US President Donald Trump from the social media service.

The campaign was launched earlier this month with the goal to raise USD 1 billion, buy a controlling interest in Twitter, and shut down Trump's account.

Hamill shared the campaign on Twitter, writing, "With my #ArmageddonAnxiety growing daily- I donated gladly!" He later added that the initiative is "symbolic and satirical."

"Donald Trump has done a lot of horrible things on Twitter. From emboldening white supremacists to promoting violence against journalists, his tweets damage the country and put people in harm's way. But threatening actual nuclear war with North Korea takes it to a dangerous new level. It's time to shut him down," the campaign's GoFundMe page reads.

So far, the initiative has racked up more than USD 83,000 of its USD 1 billion goal.

Hamill has been a longtime critic of Trump, and he has poked fun at the president's social media presence before by reading Trump's tweets in the voice of one of his most famous animated roles: DC's Joker.