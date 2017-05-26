Manchester attack: Cops nab one more suspect; fresh details about Salman Abedi emerge

Moneycontrol News

Police have apprehended a suspect in the Manchester attack in suburban Moss Side, raising the count to eight. The Guardian quoted police being confident of ‘rolling up network’

Security has been beefed up in the United Kingdom in the last four days, with the police patrolling the streets, trains and guarding landmarks nationwide including Heathrow airport and the Buckingham Palace, where a man with a 20 cm knife was apprehended on Wednesday.

Armoured police vehicles will also be deployed Saturday’s FA Cup final at Wembley, the Metropolitan police have announced.

Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber in the Manchester Arena on Monday evening. He was born in Manchester on New Year's Eve 1994 to Libyan parents, who left the country after opposing Colonel Gaddafi's regime.

The BBC reports that the family was based in London for a few years before moving to Manchester, where Abedi's father, Ramadan Abedi, used to voice the call to prayer at a mosque in the Manchester Islamic Centre, better known as the Didsbury Mosque.

Abedi’s friends say that he was a Manchester United fan, a college dropout and an occasional marijuana smoker, who had visited his family in Libya last month and may have been radicalised two years ago.

Abedi attended the Burnage Academy for Boys in Manchester between 2009 and 2011, the Manchester College until 2013 and then Salford University in 2014, only to drop out.

His mother and father are now believed to be back living in Libya.

Police have placed eight men in custody UK following the attack, including Abedi's older brother Ismail, 23. Abedi's younger brother Hashem, 20, was held by special forces linked to the interior ministry in the Libyan capital Tripoli, as was their father, Ramadan.

Abedi allegedly detonated a bomb on Monday night as fans were leaving from a concert performed by Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena. The explosion killed 22 people, with the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

At least 64 people were wounded, a third of them critically. Many victims were teenagers and young girls, with parents in tow, who idolised Ms Grande.