Man tries to board flight with 10 layers of clothing to avoid excess luggage charges

British Airways denied boarding to a man travelling from Iceland to London as he apparently had worn every cloth he had—eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts—in order to avoid paying for excess luggage.

Ryan Carney Williams, who goes by the name Ryan Hawaii, had booked a ticket on British Airways flight last week and was due to fly from Keflavik airport. However, he was refused a boarding pass by the staff in Iceland.

Hawaii, talking about his plight to social media and wrote on Twitter: “@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won't let me on. Racial profiling? (Sic)”

He also shot a video of himself wearing eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts with a caption, “Disappointing”.

Adding more to the woes, he was denied again by EasyJet staff the next day. He further wrote: "And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason".



And AGAIN! Refused from 2 flights in 2 days for no valid reason :) @easyJet @British_Airways thanks guys wonderful service pic.twitter.com/Ivoc0WZvXl — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 11, 2018





Spoke to @easyjet via dm and this was there response, can't believe this is real life right now... pic.twitter.com/h8EqkEwTpH

— Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 13, 2018



The "safety concerns" were unjust. I wasn't intoxicated or threatening in any way.

Was only refused because of despute the previous day over not having checked luggage and wearing all my clothes at once (which the airline said if I did so I could board) Then still refused me on — Ryan Hawaii (@RYAN_HAWAII) January 13, 2018

When he talked to EasyJet social media team, the carrier said the captain of the flight took the decision to offload Hawaii as the captain was made aware of the incident involving him the previous day. The airline also refused to provide the refund to Hawaii citing terms and conditions.Hawaii in another tweet said that this time he was denied not because he was wearing extra clothes, which apparently, he was not, but what happened with him the day before.