May 31, 2017 11:04 PM IST

Malaysia Airlines flight forced to land over bomb scare

A Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to return to Melbourne to land late tonight after a "disruptive" Sri Lankan passenger on board claimed he was carrying a bomb.

Malaysia Airlines flight forced to land over bomb scare

A Malaysia Airlines flight was forced to return to Melbourne to land late tonight after a "disruptive" Sri Lankan passenger on board the Kuala Lumpur-bound flight claimed he was carrying a bomb, Malaysia's deputy transport minister said.

"It is not a hijack. One disruptive passenger tried to enter the plane's cockpit," Deputy Transport Minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi told AFP.

The passenger, a Sri Lankan national who was apparently drunk, was overpowered by the plane's crew and later arrested at Melbourne's airport, he said.

"The passenger claimed to have a bomb. But it was not a bomb but a power bank.He was taken out of the plane handcuffed by Australian security officers," Aziz added.

The passenger was later arrested by Australian authorities in Melbourne.

"Everyone on board is safe," Aziz added.

"MH128 safely landed in Melbourne Airport at 11:41 pm, safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines utmost priority," the airline said in a statement.

Malaysia Airlines confirmed the plane was forced to return to Australia and had safely landed in Melbourne.

