App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 28, 2017 06:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lupin Ltd gets USFDA nod for generic psoriasis treatment solution

Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd gets USFDA nod for a generic psoriasis treatment solution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pharma major Lupin Ltd today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Dovonex scalp solution used in the treatment of psoriasis of the scalp.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Lupin's calcipotriene topical solution is for the strength of 0.005 percent (scalp solution), the company said in a statement.

It is the generic equivalent of Dovonex scalp solution of Lep Pharmaceutical Products Ltd. It is used for topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp.

Citing IMS data, the company said Calcipotriene topical solution had annual sales of USD 5.9 million in the US till October this year.

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 880.85 apiece on the BSE today.

tags #Lupin Pharmaceuticals #psoriasis #USFDA #world

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.