Lupin Ltd gets USFDA nod for generic psoriasis treatment solution

Pharma major Lupin Ltd today said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Dovonex scalp solution used in the treatment of psoriasis of the scalp.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Lupin's calcipotriene topical solution is for the strength of 0.005 percent (scalp solution), the company said in a statement.

It is the generic equivalent of Dovonex scalp solution of Lep Pharmaceutical Products Ltd. It is used for topical treatment of chronic, moderately severe psoriasis of the scalp.

Citing IMS data, the company said Calcipotriene topical solution had annual sales of USD 5.9 million in the US till October this year.

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended 0.67 per cent higher at Rs 880.85 apiece on the BSE today.