London fire: Blaze engulfs 27-storey tower in west London, 200 firefighters on spot

you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jun 14, 2017 09:34 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

"Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter. A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours on Wednesday.The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.

"Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter. A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/world/massive-fire-engulfs-27-storey-building-in-west-london-40-fire-engines-at-spot-1431749.html

tags #Great Fire of London #Grenfell Tower #London fire #west London #World News

