Sep 04, 2017 05:10 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: South Korea says North Korea ready for 7th nuclear test

South Korea has said it may have detected activity related to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Live updates.

  • Sep 04, 05:11 PM (IST)

    The problem with putting to use any one of the military options at the disposal of the US is that North Korea has, and always had, a lot of non-nuclear artillery within the range of the South Korean capital Seoul and its surrounding areas, which together house around 25 million people. Tens of thousands, if not more, would likely die if any military action is initiated.

  • Sep 04, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Analysts have come out and expressed their doubts about whether the US really has any military options against North Korea that could actually be used. "We always have military options, but they're very ugly," said Mark Hertling, a retired US Army general, in an interactin with CNN.

  • Sep 04, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Reports also quoted South Korea as saying that North Korea has completed preparations for a seventh nuclear test and is ready for launch.

  • Sep 04, 04:16 PM (IST)

    Associated Press has reported that China has warned North Korea against proceeding with its reported plans to launch another ballistic missile, saying it should not worsen tensions.

  • Sep 04, 04:16 PM (IST)

    According to media reports, Switzerland says it's prepared to mediate between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

  • Sep 04, 03:28 PM (IST)

    Ever since US Secretary of Defence James Mattis warned of a massive miltary response by the US, safe haven assets like bonds and gold have risen across the globe.

  • Sep 04, 03:09 PM (IST)

    Amidst the growing tension in the Korean Peninsula, the dollar index has fallen by more than 0.3 percent today. It is currently trading at 92.52.

  • Sep 04, 01:50 PM (IST)

    Media reports say that China has called President Donald Trump's trade threat over North Korea "unacceptable" and "unfair."

  • Sep 04, 01:45 PM (IST)

    Associated Press has reported, quoting South Korean government officials, that the U.S. military will soon install additional missile-defense launchers at the site in southeastern South Korea in order to counter North Korea’s provocations.

  • Sep 04, 01:42 PM (IST)
