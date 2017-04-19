App
Apr 18, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: NASA broadcasts world's first 360-degree video of rocket launch

NASA, in coordination with commercial cargo provider Orbital ATK and launch service major United Launch Alliance (ULA), broadcast the worlds first live 360-degree stream of a rocket launch.

In a first, NASA brought viewers to its YouTube channel for the launch of Atlas V rocket with 360-degree video streaming. The liftoff began on Tuesday at the Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The two-stage United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket stood 191 feet tall including the protective payload fairing that contains the 21-foot-long Orbital ATK Cygnus module.

It is packed with 7,626 pounds of cargo bound for the International Space Station.

Watch the launch here:

