Apr 18, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Watch: NASA broadcasts world's first 360-degree video of rocket launch
NASA, in coordination with commercial cargo provider Orbital ATK and launch service major United Launch Alliance (ULA), broadcast the worlds first live 360-degree stream of a rocket launch.
In a first, NASA brought viewers to its YouTube channel for the launch of Atlas V rocket with 360-degree video streaming. The liftoff began on Tuesday at the Space Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The two-stage United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket stood 191 feet tall including the protective payload fairing that contains the 21-foot-long Orbital ATK Cygnus module.
It is packed with 7,626 pounds of cargo bound for the International Space Station.
Watch the launch here: