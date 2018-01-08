LG Electronics tips fourth-quarter profit of about $344 million vs year-ago period's loss

LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its October-December profit to be 367 billion won ($343.60 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 485 billion won from a poll of 14 analysts, and compared to a 35.2 billion won operating loss in the same quarter in 2016.
South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Monday it likely made a fourth-quarter operating profit, compared to an operating loss a year earlier but falling short of market expectations.
LG, in a regulatory filing, estimated its October-December profit to be 367 billion won ($343.60 million) versus a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 485 billion won from a poll of 14 analysts, and compared to a 35.2 billion won operating loss in the same quarter in 2016.
Revenue likely rose 14.8 percent to 17 trillion won, compared to the 16.3 trillion won SmartEstimate.