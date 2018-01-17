Law firm that helps people facing discrimination sued for workplace discrimination

In what could be seen as a clear case of ‘when the tables turn’, a law firm in the US - that specialises on taking up workplace discrimination related cases, has been sued for discrimination against its own employees.

In a report that appeared in The Charlotte Observer, a class-action complaint of Rs 1,920 crore was filed against popular law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. According to the complaint, the multinational law firm which is famous for aiding those suffering from workplace discrimination has been accused of showing discrimination towards its female employees.

According to the complaint, the Atlanta-based firm reportedly gives more credit to its male staff who enjoy better career prospects, while women attorneys who are often forced to do the bulk of the administrative jobs remain neglected.

A female attorney who filed the complaint was also quoted saying in the report that the “male-dominated system makes it extremely difficult for female non-equity shareholders to be promoted and paid at the same levels as equity shareholders, although they perform substantially similar work.”

While many have expressed their surprise about the reputed firm itself getting tangled in a case related to alleged gender discrimination, the four-decade-old firm has stated that it has always ensured equal opportunity to all its staff.

“We will confidently defend the firm against these claims as we remain steadfast in our commitment to equal opportunity for all… Equal Opportunity has been a core principle… and we don’t tolerate discrimination of any kind – gender or otherwise,” informed the statement released by the firm which was quoted in the report.

The action, however, is seen by many as part of the ongoing female-centric movements that are taking place across the US society against the discrimination they face.

“Women in the workplace will no longer tolerate unfair treatment, whether it comes in the form of sexual harassment or, as seems true at Ogletree, discriminatory pay and promotion practices that disadvantage women,” Jill Sanford, one of the attorneys who filed the complaint was quoted as saying.