KKR closes new Asia fund at record $9.3 billion, seeks bigger deals

Private equity firm KKR & Co said on Friday it raised $9.3 billion for its most recent Asia-focused buyout fund, setting a record for the region as it looks for larger deals.

The size of its Asian Fund III is larger than the $7 billion KKR originally targeted, underscoring an increase in the sizes of buyout deals in the region.

"We see a diverse set of opportunities across Asia Pacific stemming from rising consumption and urbanization trends in key markets as well as larger carve-out and cross-border transactions in countries such as Japan," Ming Lu, head of Asia private equity at KKR, said in a statement.