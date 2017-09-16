App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Sep 16, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI

Kim Jong-Un vows to complete North Korea nuclear force despite sanctions

Kim Jong-Un vowed to complete North Korea's nuclear force despite sanctions, saying the final goal of his country's weapons development is "equilibrium of real force" with the United States, state media reported on Saturday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

The North Korean leader said Friday's Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile fired over Japan had been successful and increased the North's "combat power of nuclear force", KCNA news agency said.

