Sep 16, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: PTI
Kim Jong-Un vows to complete North Korea nuclear force despite sanctions
Kim Jong-Un vowed to complete North Korea's nuclear force despite sanctions, saying the final goal of his country's weapons development is "equilibrium of real force" with the United States, state media reported on Saturday.The North Korean leader said Friday's Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile fired over Japan had been successful and increased the North's "combat power of nuclear force", KCNA news agency said.