John McAfee's candid confession — 'have used cryptocurrencies for illegal drugs'

Cybersecurity expert and the founder of McAfee, John McAfee has made a candid announcement to the world about how he uses the cryptocurrency—and the list is hardly startling.

In a tweet on Monday, the founder of an eponymous cybersecurity firm, McAfee said that he has used cryptocurrencies for weed, illegal drugs, porn, and prostitutes, besides food and clothing.



So much hubbub about my admission to paying hookers with Crypto. If you want more reason to hate I will also admit to buying weed and other illegal drugs, porn, and nearly every other questionable priduct or service that you can imagine - all with Crypto when possible. Hate well.

— John McAfee (@officialmcafee) January 8, 2018

“So much hubbub about my admission to paying hookers with Crypto. If you want more reason to hate I will also admit to buying weed and other illegal drugs, porn, and nearly every other questionable product or service that you can imagine - all with Crypto when possible. Hate well,” the controversial entrepreneur said.

The tweet was in reference to the backlash he received when he had tweeted a day earlier that he had used cryptocurrencies for “sex for hire services”. McAfee, in the same tweet, announced the purchase of a Bentley Azure for himself.



Today we learned John McAfee pays his hookers in Bitcoin.

— Liam Bell (@LiamJohnBell) January 8, 2018

The above tweet had received some negative reactions from his followers.



I don’t personally have a problem with sex work, even though it’s sad and weird to me. Just seems a comical thing to admit publicly when it’s illegal where one lives, is all — notᏂiռᶃ tං ѕee հｅгe, moѵｅ alᴏｎɡ (@da5ch0) January 8, 2018

John McAfee is a cryptocurrency enthusiast and regularly posts ‘coin of the week’, where he picks one coin which he thinks is good for investment. Recently, he accepted a formal advisory role in the Sether ICO (an upcoming cryptocurrency). He also announced that he heavily invested in the coin.

McAfee has regularly been a controversy’s child. From being accused of murders to rape of a colleague, the millionaire has courted allegations and blames. He is also a subject of a movie produced by Showtime called Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee.