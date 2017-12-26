App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 26, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.

Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period yesterday.

Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 AM.

tags #Boston Logan Airport #JetBlue Airways #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.