Jan 08, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jerusalem should be shared capital, British foreign minister Johnson tells Palestinian counterpart

British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki on Monday, a statement from Britain's foreign office said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of Israeli and Palestinian states, British foreign minister Boris Johnson told his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Malki on Monday, a statement from Britain's foreign office said.

"I reiterated the UK's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and the two-state solution, the urgent need for renewed peace negotiations, and the UK's clear and longstanding position on the status of Jerusalem," Johnson said.

"It should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians, and Jerusalem should ultimately be the shared capital of the Israeli and Palestinian states."

Jerusalem_Revised

