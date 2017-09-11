In a strategy shift, Jeff Bezos wants Amazon to produce shows like Game of Thrones

Moneycontrol News

The message has been delivered—loud and clear. Jeff Bezos wants to dominate the online streaming sphere, much like he does the e-commerce space. He wants market winners like Game of Thrones which can create a buzz and have a global appeal.

Amazon Studios is going through a major strategy shift. On Friday, the Studio confirmed five new projects— a period drama, three comedy and a comic book adaptation. Of these five, three are straight to series order and two have been asked to come with the pilot first, according to a report in Variety. The decision comes after Amazon scrapped the plans to greenlight the second season of period drama Z: The Beginning of Everything, thus, reflecting the new mandate.

In an interview given to Variety, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price said that the focus is now on “big shows that can make the biggest difference around the world” like Tong Wars. The show is a period drama which portrays the history of Chinese immigration to the US blended with crime and passion.

The shift is not a sudden change of mind but based on data analysis and consensus among senior management. “It comes out of analysis of the data and conversations among the leadership team. We’ve been looking at the data for some time, and as a team we’re increasingly focused on the impact of the biggest shows. It’s pretty evident that it takes big shows to move the needle,” Price said.

Without mincing words, he said that success of HBO’s Game of Thrones is something to match for. “I do think ‘Game of Thrones’ is to TV as ‘Jaws’ and ‘Star Wars’ was to the movies of the 1970s. It’ll inspire a lot of people. Everybody wants a big hit and certainly that’s the show of the moment in terms of being a model for a hit,” the Variety report quoted him.