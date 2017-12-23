App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 23, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's emperor draws record birthday crowd as he prepares to abdicate

The emperor's birthday is traditionally marked by a national holiday and an address at the Imperial Palace, which opens to the public on the day.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Tokyo (Representative Image)
Tokyo (Representative Image)

A record crowd paid their respects to Japan's 84-year-old Emperor Akihito at Tokyo's Imperial Palace on Saturday, in his first birthday celebration since the date of his abdication was set.

The emperor's birthday is traditionally marked by a national holiday and an address at the Imperial Palace, which opens to the public on the day.

Well-wishers waved small Japanese flags and held up smartphones as Emperor Akihito, whose position is ceremonial with no political power, addressed them from a balcony, flanked by his wife and other members of the imperial family.

The crowd of 52,300, according to the Imperial Household Agency, was the largest birthday attendance during Akihito's symbolic 29-year reign, known as the "Heisei" era, which means "achieving peace" in Japanese.

related news

"On this day as we face the cold, my thoughts go out to those who suffered from typhoons and heavy rains, as well as the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake who continue to lead difficult lives," he said, referring to the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed and displaced tens of thousands on the country's eastern seaboard.

Along with Empress Michiko, Akihito has spent much of his reign addressing the legacy of World War Two, which was fought in the name of his father, Hirohito, and consoling victims of disasters such as the 2011 earthquake.

Earlier this month, a 10-member Imperial Household Council agreed that Akihito would step down on April 30, 2019, before passing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

In comments made to media, Akihito said he would use the remaining days of his reign to carry out his duties and prepare to "pass the torch to the next era."

Akihito has had heart surgery and treatment for prostate cancer and said last year that he feared he would struggle to fulfil his royal duties due to his age.

Japan passed a law this year allowing him to step down in a one-off provision as existing law did not provide for abdication.

The last time a Japanese emperor abdicated was in 1817.

Throughout his reign, Akihito has consistently urged the Japanese never to forget the horrors of war. His conciliatory remarks contrast with gestures made by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has adopted a less apologetic tone over Japan's past military aggression.

 

tags #World News

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.