App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 19, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan to beef up missile defence system against North Korea

The regime in Pyongyang has fired two missiles over Japan this year and has threatened to "sink" the country into the sea.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's government today approved the introduction of the US military's land-based Aegis missile interceptor system, beefing up its defence against "serious" and "imminent" North Korea threats.

The regime in Pyongyang has fired two missiles over Japan this year and has threatened to "sink" the country into the sea.

Last month, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that plunged into the waters of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile development has entered a new stage of threat that is more serious and imminent to our country's security," the government said as it endorsed the introduction of Aegis Ashore at a cabinet meeting.

related news

Japan needs to drastically improve its missile defence, Tokyo added.

Japan plans to introduce the Aegis Ashore system at two locations, covering the entire nation with powerful radars.

The deployment will hand the US ally another layer of defence in addition to SM-3 guided missiles launched by Aegis destroyer vessels and Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missiles.

However, it will take years before the Aegis Ashore system is operational, according to Japanese officials.

The contract is yet to be signed with the United States and deployment at two locations could cost a total of 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), including the cost of building new facilities.

However, officials insisted the new system would boost Japan's missile defence.

"Naval vessels need to return to their ports regularly for rest and refuelling, but if it's ground deployment, we will be able to operate almost 24-7," an official said.

"We can be on permanent vigilance even when signs (of missile firing) are hard to detect," he said.

Japan is reportedly planning a record $46 billion defence budget for the next fiscal year in the face of the North Korean threat.

Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said this month the country also plans to purchase long-range cruise missiles from US firms with a range of some 900 kilometres (560 miles).

The move would be controversial as Japan's pacifist constitution bans the use of force as a means of settling international disputes.

tags #Japan #missile defence system #North Korea #World News

most popular

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

After 1,200-point swing, Sensex ends 138 pts up, volatility index down as BJP wins Gujarat

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat election scare will force BJP to present a populist Budget

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Gujarat Election marks a subtle change in outlook – how to play the change?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.