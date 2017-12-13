App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Dec 13, 2017 10:23 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan says it and US share stance pressure needed on North Korea

Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, said this was a stance they had previously affirmed.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan and the United States are in "100 percent" agreement that pressure should be maximised on North Korea over its weapons and nuclear programme, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, said this was a stance they had previously affirmed.

He made the comment when asked about U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's remark that the United States was open to holding direct talks with the rogue state.

Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key U.S. demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal.

tags #Japan #North Korea #United States #World News #Yoshihide Suga

most popular

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

Top 7 stocks which could grow from small & midcap stock to largecaps: Porinju

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

The Unitech story: Rise and fall of the realty player

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Trading in bitcoin futures just brought Armageddon closer

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.