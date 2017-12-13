Japan says it and US share stance pressure needed on North Korea

Japan and the United States are in "100 percent" agreement that pressure should be maximised on North Korea over its weapons and nuclear programme, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Suga, Japan's top government spokesman, said this was a stance they had previously affirmed.

He made the comment when asked about U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's remark that the United States was open to holding direct talks with the rogue state.

Tillerson offered on Tuesday to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions, backing away from a key U.S. demand that Pyongyang must first accept that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its nuclear arsenal.