you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Nov 17, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan railway operator says sorry after train leaves 20 seconds ahead of schedule

On November 14, a train running on the Tsukuba Express line left the Minami-Nagareyama station at around 9.44 AM 20 seconds ahead of its scheduled departure time.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While it is not unusual for railway operators to apologise to customers for not following the time schedule, a recent apology that came from a Japanese operator is certainly noteworthy. A private railway operator in Japan, apologised to the passengers after one of its trains left a station 20 seconds ahead of schedule.

The Tokyo-area Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company on Tuesday apologised on its official website after one of its trains failed to stick to the timetable earlier in the morning. According to a report by Sora News24, a train running on the Tsukuba Express line left the Minami-Nagareyama station at around 9.44 AM - 20 seconds ahead of its scheduled departure time.

The company responded to this by posting an official apology on its website. “On November 14, at approximately 9:44 a.m., a northbound Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company (main office in Tokyo, Chiyoda Ward, President & CEO Koichi Yugi) train left Minami Nagareyama Station roughly 20 seconds earlier than the time indicated on the timetable. We deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers,” read the statement that was translated from Japanese by Sora News24.

The apology also stated that while there was no report of any passenger missing the train due to the early departure, the management had instructed the crew of the train to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.

While no passenger had possibly faced any problem as the next train came just after four minutes, the decision of the management to come forward with an apology is an example of exemplary work ethic that the Japanese are known for.

Last year, a Japanese railway operator had received praise from across the globe after it came to light that it was keeping a defunct railway station functional for the sake of one passenger, a school girl.

tags #Japan #trends #world

