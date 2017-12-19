App
HomeNewsWorld
Dec 19, 2017 12:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan minister says agrees with South Korea that China's role vital on North Korea

The two U.S. allies are seeking to boost cooperation over North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, despite lingering tension between them over the issue of "comfort women", a Japanese euphemism for women - many of them Korean - forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War Two.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PTI)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at the end of a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (PTI)

Japan and South Korea agreed on Tuesday on the importance of China's role in dealing with the threat from North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters after meeting his South Korean counterpart.

Ties have been frozen over the issue, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in promising to renegotiate a 2015 pact signed with Japan that is unpopular in South Korea.

