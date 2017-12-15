App
Dec 15, 2017 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Japan expands sanctions aimed at North Korea

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. (Reuters)
Japan said today it had added 19 more entities to its list of organisations and individuals targeted by asset-freeze sanctions on North Korea.

The sanctions list now comprises 103 entities and 108 individuals in total, including seven Chinese entities, five Chinese individuals, one Singaporean entity and two Namibian entities, it said.

They include organisations involved in financial services, coal and minerals trading, transportation and sending North Korean labourers abroad, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan has already imposed strict sanctions on North Korea, including a blanket ban on trade and port calls.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said: "North Korea launched an ICBM ballistic missile that landed in our exclusive economic zone and continues to repeat provocative commentaries.

"In light of this, as we host a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on December 15, we have decided on the asset freeze in order to further increase pressure" on the reclusive state.

#Japan #North Korea #World News

