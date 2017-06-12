It's getting tricky for Theresa: May's new govt is anything but 'strong and stable'

Moneycontrol News

After Theresa May's failed gamble to hold early elections delivered a hung assembly, UK's Prime Minister has managed to form a minority government.

The shocking result has triggered chaos in British politics and several disgruntled members of May's Conservative Party now want her gone. At the other end of the spectrum, a rejuvenated Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn is determined to arrest any move by May to cling on to power and pounce on any sign of weakness.

Several challenges await May's new government in the days to come.

Deal or no deal?

Theresa May formed a minority government the same day the results were declared after meeting the Queen to stake claim.

However, May's government will remain in a minority unless propped up by another party. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won 10 seats, had hinted at a deal with the Conservatives but it now appears that negotiations are still underway.

The Conservatives won 318 seats and help from the DUP will take it past the majority mark of 326.

Meanwhile, May has announced her new cabinet which retains most of the old faces and replacements for nine ministers who suffered defeat on Friday. The prime minister has hinted at running the government in less controlling fashion to help garner support.

Queen's Speech

The debates following the Queen's Speech in the House of Commons will be the first major test for May.

The Queen's Speech – scheduled for June 19 – is read by the Queen at the opening of the Parliament and lists major policies and programmes that the elected government plans to undertake in the coming year. Usually, the list reflects programmes from the winning party's manifesto. MPs will debate these plans for six days before voting on them on June 27.

May's minority government will require the DUP's support to pass the plans. In addition, many Conservative leaders have called their manifesto "a disaster", which means support from its own ranks cannot be taken for granted.

What is Jeremy Corbyn up to?

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party, had said that his party will call on others to stop May from forming the government. Reports suggest that Corbyn is now preparing for his own Queen's Speech if in case Theresa May is unable to get adequate support to pass key legislations.

Corbyn may be in a position to form a minority government in such a scenario. However, the Labour Party will not have enough numbers to form a majority coalition government even if supported by the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Plaid Cymru.

Could there be another election?

Theresa May could continue to lead a minority government or she can get a small majority with the help of the DUP.

In both cases, it will be very difficult for the government to pass key legislations and negotiate Brexit deals successfully.

Some experts suggest that fresh elections will be called after a short-lived coalition government collapses during the Brexit negotiations which are set to begin next week.

In any event, the May's 'strong and stable' pitch during the election campaign appears far from becoming a reality.