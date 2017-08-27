It is time to heal the wounds that divide Americans: Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has called for national unity based on common values in the US, days after his controversial remarks over the racist violence in Virginia drew widespread criticism.

Trump, at a rally in Phoenix on Tuesday, had defended his response to a deadly far right march in Virginia and condemned "dishonest" media coverage of his widely criticised remarks.

Trump had faced widespread outrage after blaming "many sides" for violence at the rally in Charlottesville that killed an anti-fascist protester.

Trump, however, struck a drastically different tone yesterday and called for healing "the wounds that divide us".

"It is time to heal the wounds that divide us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us. We are one people with one home and one great flag," Trump told a crowd of veterans at an American Legion conference in Reno, Nevada.

"We are not defined by the colour of our skin, the figure on our paycheck or the party of our politics. We are defined by our shared humanity, by our citizenship in this magnificent nation, and by the love that fills our hearts," he said seeking unity among his countrymen.

"I speak for all of you when I say our hearts beat for America. Our souls fill with pride every time we hear the national anthem. This is the spirit we need to overcome our challenges, to pursue our common destiny and to achieve a brighter future for our people. We will win. Watch. We will win," he said.

Trump said that American can build their future together if they have the courage to act, the strength to endure and the patriotism to join together with true affection for fellow citizen.

Trump has been accused of creating divisions in the country post Charlottesville violence in which a white supremacist left one dead and several injured after driving his car into counter-protesters.

Trump on the other hand has alleged that it is the media which is providing hate a space in their reporting.

"As long as we have faith in each other, and confidence in our values, then there is no challenge too great for us to conquer. We are people. We are people who love. We are people with heart. We are people who adore. We are people that are great. There is no country which like the United States of America," he said amidst applause from the audience.

"We have no division too deep for us to heal, and there is no enemy too strong for us to overcome. Because in America, we never lose faith. We never forget who we are, and we never stop striving for a better future. Together, we cannot fail. We will not fail. We will make America great again -- greater than ever before, I promise," said the US President.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the President is looking at ways that "we can unify and break down some of the division that we think is taking place in our country."

She said President Trump strongly feels that a lot of that can be done through growing the economy, creating better jobs, and helping people have a better life.

And that's certainly a big priority for this administration moving into the fall.

"Tax reform -- a tax relief, certainly for the middle class, is going to be a priority for the administration. It's something you’ll see us put a lot of focus and emphasis on while we continue to look at the best ways to create a job- friendly environment and a strong economy," Sanders said.