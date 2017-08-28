Aug 27, 2017 11:04 AM IST | Source: PTI
IS claims Brussels attack: propaganda agency
A member of the Islamic State group carried out a knife attack in Brussels that wounded a soldier, the jihadist organisation's propaganda outlet Amaq said online today."The perpetrator of the stabbing operation in Brussels is one of the soldiers of the Islamic State, and he carried out the operation in response to appeals to target countries of the (US-led) coalition," Amaq said on the Telegram messaging app of Friday's attack, citing a "security source".