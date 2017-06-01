Ireland's 38-year-old Indian-origin politician could become world's youngest Prime Minister

Moneycontrol News

Leo Varadkar, born to an Indian father, is the prospective successor of Enda Kenny who stepped down as Prime Minister on May 17.

Varadkar is currently serving as the Minister for Social Protection in the Fine Gael-led Irish government. Housing Minister, Simon Coveney is his sole competitor in the race to the Irish Prime Minister's post.

Varadkar's profile is multi-faceted, which makes him a unique choice for the post of Prime Minister of Ireland.

Youngest Doctor-Prime Minister

Currently aged 38, he could be the youngest Prime Minister in the world.

Varadkar's experience in politics dates back to 2003 when he was a 22-year-old medical student in Trinity College, Dublin. He became the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport in 2011 under the Enda Kenny government. Subsequently, a cabinet reshuffle made him the Minister for Health in 2014.

Indian immigrant origin

Born and raised in Dublin, Leo Varadkar was born to Ashok Varadkar, a Maharashtrian doctor from Mumbai and mother Miriam, a nurse from Waterford in Ireland's Southeast.

The senior Varadkar had moved to England as a doctor in 1960 and met his wife during his career as a medical practitioner.

Varadkar's roots would give him an edge in winning the support of the Indian community in Ireland, which could be roughly estimated to be around 91,520.

Although his father was an immigrant in Ireland, his political career has seen instances which are not immigrant friendly.

As the spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, he had suggested paying the foreign unemployed immigrants so that they leave the country.

'Un-closeted' Gay

At the age of 36, Varadkar came out as gay publicly when he made a declaration of being a homosexual on the National Irish Radio prior to the revolutionary referendum in Ireland which legalised same-sex marriage in 2015.

His statements bore immense social significance as Ireland prepared to pass the landmark law. However, he also said that it is desirable to keep his homosexuality and Indian roots completely detached from his politics, adding that his personality traits should not be highlighted in his political career.

'Taking Ireland Forward'

Varadkar has made generous promises in his campaign named 'Taking Ireland Forward'.

He assured that a referendum would be held to repeal the abortion-ban in Ireland which prohibits abortion even in case of rape, incest or mother's ill-health.

He also promised the reformation of the debated water charges prevalent in Ireland which requires households using more water than the decided average usage per individual to pay extra charges for water.

His Twitter campaign page @campaignforleo started gaining momentum as supporters began showing their zest.

