Dec 05, 2017 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Ireland to start collecting $15 billion in tax from Apple

The government said in a statement yesterday that an agreement had been reached "in relation to the framework of the principles that will govern the escrow arrangements."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Ireland has struck a deal with Apple to collect up to 13 billion euros (USD 15 billion) in back taxes and hold it in an escrow account pending an appeal before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

The European Commission had ordered Ireland to collect the money after concluding that two Irish tax rulings allowed Apple to pay less tax than other businesses thus giving them an unfair advantage.

The Commission ordered Ireland to collect back taxes for the years 2003-2014, which is estimated to be as much 13 billion euros plus interest.

Ireland disagreed with the Commission's analysis and appealed the decision.

Apple said in a statement that it remains confident the court will overturn the commission's decision once it has reviewed the evidence.

"The Commission's case against Ireland has never been about how much Apple pays in taxes, it's about which government gets the money," Apple said in a statement. "The United States government and the Irish government both agree we've paid our taxes according to the law.

