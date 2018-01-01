App
World
Jan 01, 2018 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Iran's Hassan Rouhani rejects violence but vows 'space for criticism'

"Criticism is different to violence and destroying public property," he said in a cabinet meeting, according to the state broadcaster.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said today that government bodies must provide "space for criticism" as he sought to head off days of unrest, but warned protesters that violence was unacceptable.

"Criticism is different to violence and destroying public property," he said in a cabinet meeting, according to the state broadcaster.

"Government bodies should provide space for legal criticism and protest," Rouhani said in his first public comments since the protests began on Thursday.

He also said US President Donald Trump had "no right" to sympathise with Iranian protesters who he has previously called terrorists.

"This man who today in America wants to sympathise with our people has forgotten that a few months ago he called the nation of Iran terrorist," Rouhani told the cabinet meeting.

"This person whose whole being is against the nation of Iran has no right to feel pity for the people of Iran.

tags #Hassan Rouhani #Iran #World News

