App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Jan 01, 2018 08:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Iran 'tested by its own citizens': Nikki Haley

Haley's comments echoed those of US President Donald Trump, who earlier today said the United States was watching closely for human rights violations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said today Iran's government is "being tested by its own citizens" after three days of protests against the clerical regime.

"We pray that freedom and human rights will carry the day," she said in a statement.

Haley's comments echoed those of US President Donald Trump, who earlier today said the United States was watching closely for human rights violations.

"Big protests in Iran. The people are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen and squandered on terrorism. Looks like they will not take it any longer," Trump tweeted.

Over the past year, Trump has held out Iran as Washington's top adversary in the Middle East, disavowing a 2015 accord that curbed its nuclear program and accusing it of destabilizing activities in the region.

At least two people have been killed and dozens arrested since protests broke out Thursday in the city of Masshad and spread to Tehran and other cities.

Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli today warned that protesters will "pay the price" for disrupting order.

Haley singled out Iran in a New Year's message that also denounced "oppressive governments" in North Korea, Venezuela and Cuba.

"The long-repressed Iranian people are now finding their voice," she said. "The Iranian government is being tested by its own citizens.

tags #Iran #Nikki Haley #World News

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.